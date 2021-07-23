-
-
Andrew Putnam rebounds from poor front in second round of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
In his second round at the 3M Open, Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Putnam finished his round tied for 135th at 3 over; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 11 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, and Bo Hoag are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
Andrew Putnam got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Andrew Putnam to 1 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Putnam hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Putnam at 2 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Putnam hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Putnam's 134 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
Putnam hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Putnam at 2 under for the round.
-
-