Andrew Landry shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Landry hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 99th at even par; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Ryan Armour are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Gary Woodland, Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee, and Adam Schenk are tied for 7th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Landry had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Landry's 131 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Landry had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Landry to even for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
