Adam Schenk shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Schenk makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Adam Schenk makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Adam Schenk hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 19th at 6 under; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Schenk had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, Schenk missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Schenk to 2 under for the round.
At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Schenk to 2 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 under for the round.
Schenk got a double bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Schenk to even for the round.
