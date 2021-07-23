-
Adam Long putts well in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Long hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his round tied for 19th at 4 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 11 under; Roger Sloan is in 2nd at 10 under; and Chez Reavie and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
At the 468-yard par-4 second, Adam Long reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Adam Long at 1 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 501-yard par-4 third, Long chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to even for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Long chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Long had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 2 under for the round.
Long got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Long chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Long reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Long at 3 under for the round.
