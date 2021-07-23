  • Adam Hadwin delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the second at the 3M Open

  • In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Adam Hadwin makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Hadwin makes up-and-down birdie on No. 6 at 3M Open

    In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Adam Hadwin makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.