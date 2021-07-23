-
Adam Hadwin delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the second at the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Hadwin makes up-and-down birdie on No. 6 at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Adam Hadwin makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hadwin finished his round in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Ryan Armour are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Gary Woodland, Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee, and Adam Schenk are tied for 7th at 8 under.
After a 279 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Adam Hadwin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hadwin hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Hadwin's 113 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Hadwin had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 6 under for the round.
