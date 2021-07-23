-
Aaron Baddeley putts well in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Aaron Baddeley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Baddeley finished his round tied for 51st at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 10 under; Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Aaron Baddeley's 115 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aaron Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.
