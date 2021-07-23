-
-
Zack Sucher finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
In his first round at the 3M Open, Zack Sucher hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Sucher finished his day tied for 86th at even par; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler, and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Bo Hoag, Adam Schenk, and Scott Stallings are tied for 6th at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Brian Stuard are tied for 9th at 5 under.
At the 468-yard par-4 second, Sucher got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sucher to 1 over for the round.
Sucher hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Sucher to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Sucher's 170 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sucher to even-par for the round.
After a 334 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Sucher chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sucher to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Sucher's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
-
-