In his first round at the 3M Open, Wyndham Clark hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his round tied for 21st at 3 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Wyndham Clark hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Clark hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Clark's his second shot went 12 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Clark's 163 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Clark had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.