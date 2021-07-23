-
Will Gordon shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Will Gordon hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gordon finished his round tied for 125th at 2 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Gordon had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Gordon's 104 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Gordon had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 228-yard par-3 13th green, Gordon suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gordon at 2 over for the round.
