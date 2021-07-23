-
-
Wes Roach shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
-
Highlights
Wes Roach holes bunker shot for birdie at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Wes Roach finds the bottom of the cup from the greenside bunker to make birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
Wes Roach hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Roach finished his round tied for 148th at 5 over; Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler, and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Roger Sloan, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Roach had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Roach to 2 over for the round.
Roach missed the green on his first shot on the 228-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Roach to 1 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Roach's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Roach reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roach to 2 over for the round.
-
-