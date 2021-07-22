-
-
Vincent Whaley putts well in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
Vincent Whaley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Whaley finished his round tied for 25th at 2 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Baker, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Tringale, Ryan Brehm, David Lingmerth, Ryan Armour, Adam Hadwin, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Vincent Whaley had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vincent Whaley to 1 under for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Whaley hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Whaley to 2 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.
-
-