Vaughn Taylor shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Vaughn Taylor hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 105th at 1 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.
Taylor got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 12th, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Taylor's 126 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Taylor hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
