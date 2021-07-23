Tyler McCumber hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. McCumber finished his round tied for 87th at even par; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On his tee stroke on the 379-yard par-4 10th, McCumber went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, McCumber had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCumber to even for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCumber to 2 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, McCumber reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, McCumber chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McCumber to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, McCumber's 122 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, McCumber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 2 under for the round.

McCumber got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, McCumber chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCumber to even for the round.