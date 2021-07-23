-
Tyler Duncan putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Tyler Duncan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Duncan finished his round tied for 105th at 1 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Schenk, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 6th at 5 under.
Tyler Duncan got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tyler Duncan to 1 over for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Duncan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Duncan at even-par for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to even for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
Duncan got a double bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.
