  • Strong putting brings Troy Merritt a 7-under 64 in round one of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Troy Merritt hits a 171-yard tee shot to 5 feet, then drains the short birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Troy Merritt's nice tee shot to 5 feet and birdie at 3M Open

