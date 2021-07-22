-
Strong putting brings Troy Merritt a 7-under 64 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Troy Merritt's nice tee shot to 5 feet and birdie at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Troy Merritt hits a 171-yard tee shot to 5 feet, then drains the short birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Troy Merritt hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his round tied for 1st at 7 under with Rickie Fowler; Scott Stallings is in 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Troy Merritt had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Merritt hit his 108 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Merritt's 128 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Merritt hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 5 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 7 under for the round.
