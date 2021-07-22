-
Tony Finau shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Tony Finau hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 73rd at 1 over; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 7 under; Troy Merritt and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Baker is in 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 15th, Finau's 120 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
Finau hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fifth. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.
