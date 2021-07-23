-
Tom Lovelady shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tom Lovelady hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lovelady finished his round tied for 137th at 3 over; Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler, and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Roger Sloan, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Lovelady had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Lovelady to 2 over for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Lovelady hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovelady to 1 over for the round.
At the 501-yard par-4 third, Lovelady got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lovelady to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Lovelady missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Lovelady to 3 over for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Lovelady hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovelady to 3 over for the round.
