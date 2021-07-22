-
Tom Lewis shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Tom Lewis hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lewis finished his round tied for 9th at 3 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 7 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 6 under; and Troy Merritt is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Lewis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lewis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Lewis's 90 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 4 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Lewis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Lewis had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to 6 under for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Lewis chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lewis to 5 under for the round.
