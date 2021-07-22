-
Tom Hoge shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tom Hoge hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 73rd at 3 over; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 8 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 7 under; and Luke List, Troy Merritt, and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Hoge's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 2 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hoge had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to even for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Hoge's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 2 over for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 2 over for the round.
