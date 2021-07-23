-
Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ted Potter, Jr. hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 21st at 3 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Schenk, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Potter, Jr. chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to even for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Potter, Jr. had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Potter, Jr.'s 125 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Potter, Jr. had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.
