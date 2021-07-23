-
-
Sung Kang finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
In his first round at the 3M Open, Sung Kang hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 84th at even par; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the par-5 sixth, Kang's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
Kang got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to even-par for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Kang's 130 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to even for the round.
-
-