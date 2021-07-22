-
Stewart Cink shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Stewart Cink's nice fairway wood to set up birdie at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
Stewart Cink hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Cink's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cink to even for the round.
Cink hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Cink chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
