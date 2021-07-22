  • Stewart Cink shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Stewart Cink's nice fairway wood to set up birdie at 3M Open

    In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.