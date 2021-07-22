-
-
Steve Stricker putts well in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
In his first round at the 3M Open, Steve Stricker hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stricker finished his round tied for 27th at 2 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Scott Stallings is in 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Schenk is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Steve Stricker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steve Stricker to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Stricker's 201 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 2 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Stricker got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stricker to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Stricker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to 2 under for the round.
-
-