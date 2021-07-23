-
Stephen Stallings Jr. shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Stephen Stallings Jr. hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stallings Jr. finished his day tied for 124th at 2 over; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler, and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Bo Hoag, Adam Schenk, and Scott Stallings are tied for 6th at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Brian Stuard are tied for 9th at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stallings Jr. hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first. This moved Stallings Jr. to 1 over for the round.
Stallings Jr. got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings Jr. to 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Stallings Jr. chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Stallings Jr. to 1 over for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Stallings Jr. hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings Jr. to even-par for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Stallings Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings Jr. to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Stallings Jr. had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings Jr. to even for the round.
Stallings Jr. his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stallings Jr. to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Stallings Jr. got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Stallings Jr. to 2 over for the round.
