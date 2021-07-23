-
Shawn Stefani finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Shawn Stefani hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stefani finished his round tied for 83rd at even par; Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler, and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Roger Sloan, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Stefani hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stefani to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Stefani's 97 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stefani to 2 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Stefani chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stefani to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stefani hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th. This moved Stefani to even-par for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Stefani chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stefani to 1 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 15th, Stefani chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stefani to even for the round.
