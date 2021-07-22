-
Sergio Garcia shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
Highlights
Sergio Garcia sticks approach to set up birdie at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Sergio Garcia hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 38th at 1 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 7 under; Troy Merritt and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Baker is in 4th at 5 under.
At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Garcia got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Garcia chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to even for the round.
Garcia missed the green on his first shot on the 228-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Garcia had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Garcia to 1 under for the round.
-