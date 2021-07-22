In his first round at the 3M Open, Sepp Straka hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 10th at 3 under; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 8 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 7 under; and Luke List, Troy Merritt, and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Straka's 153 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Straka's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Straka chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Straka hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.