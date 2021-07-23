-
-
Sebastian Cappelen putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 first round in the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
Sebastian Cappelen hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cappelen finished his day tied for 124th at 2 over; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler, and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Bo Hoag, Adam Schenk, and Scott Stallings are tied for 6th at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Brian Stuard are tied for 9th at 5 under.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Sebastian Cappelen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sebastian Cappelen to 1 over for the round.
Cappelen had a 372-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 593-yard par-5 12th. This moved Cappelen to 2 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Cappelen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Cappelen had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cappelen to even for the round.
On the par-4 third, Cappelen's 182 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.
Cappelen got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Cappelen to even-par for the round.
-
-