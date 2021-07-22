-
Sean O'Hair shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sean O'Hair hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. O'Hair finished his round tied for 98th at 1 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Scott Stallings is in 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Schenk is in 4th at 5 under.
At the 379-yard par-4 10th, O'Hair got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved O'Hair to even for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, O'Hair reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 over for the round.
