Scott Stallings hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round in 2nd at 6 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 7 under; and Troy Merritt is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stallings had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Stallings's 123 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Stallings had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Stallings's 162 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to 6 under for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Stallings hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to 7 under for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt saving par. This par was the end of his 4 hole birdie streak and put Stallings at 7 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 8 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 7 under for the round.