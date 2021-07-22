-
Scott Piercy shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Piercy hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 82nd at 1 over; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 7 under; Troy Merritt and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 416-yard par-4 first, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Piercy had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 eighth green, Piercy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Piercy at 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Piercy's 155 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.
Piercy hit his tee at the green on the 228-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Piercy to even for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Piercy had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.
