Scott Harrington putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
In his first round at the 3M Open, Scott Harrington hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harrington finished his round tied for 104th at 1 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, Chris Baker, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a 305 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Scott Harrington chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Harrington to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Harrington's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Harrington's 162 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
