Scott Brown shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Brown hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 25th at 2 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Baker, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Tringale, Ryan Brehm, David Lingmerth, Ryan Armour, Adam Hadwin, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Brown had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Brown's 192 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brown to 3 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Brown had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.
Brown got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brown to 2 under for the round.
