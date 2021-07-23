-
Satoshi Kodaira shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 22, 2021
In his first round at the 3M Open, Satoshi Kodaira hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his round tied for 104th at 1 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, Chris Baker, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 5th at 5 under.
At the 593-yard par-5 12th, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kodaira to even-par for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 64-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.
Kodaira got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kodaira to even for the round.
On his second stroke on the 501-yard par-4 third, Kodaira went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the green leading to his double bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a three-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to even-par for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Kodaira's tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
