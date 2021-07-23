-
Sangmoon Bae shoots 3-over 34 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sangmoon Bae hit 4 of 9 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bae finished his day in 156th at 3 over; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler, and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Bo Hoag, Adam Schenk, and Scott Stallings are tied for 6th at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Brian Stuard are tied for 9th at 5 under.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Bae had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bae to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Bae reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Bae's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Bae got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bae to 4 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Bae reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bae to 3 over for the round.
