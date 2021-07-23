-
Sam Ryder putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Ryder makes birdie on No. 15 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Sam Ryder makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Sam Ryder hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Ryder finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk, Michael Gellerman, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Chez Reavie, and Chris Baker are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Sam Ryder had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Ryder's 100 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ryder had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
