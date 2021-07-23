-
-
Ryan Moore shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
In his first round at the 3M Open, Ryan Moore hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 137th at 3 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.
Moore got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Moore's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
-
-