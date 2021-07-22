-
Ryan Brehm putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Brehm sinks a 22-foot eagle putt at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Ryan Brehm makes a 22-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his first round at the 3M Open, Ryan Brehm hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Brehm finished his round tied for 5th at 4 under with Charl Schwartzel, Chris Baker, Cameron Tringale, David Lingmerth, Ryan Armour, Adam Hadwin, and Maverick McNealy; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
Ryan Brehm hit his tee at the green on the 228-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ryan Brehm to 1 under for the round.
Brehm hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.
Brehm got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 3 under for the round.
