  • Ryan Brehm putts well in round one of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Ryan Brehm makes a 22-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Ryan Brehm sinks a 22-foot eagle putt at 3M Open

    In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Ryan Brehm makes a 22-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.