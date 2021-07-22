-
Ryan Blaum shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 22, 2021
Ryan Blaum hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Blaum finished his round tied for 48th at even par; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 8 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 7 under; and Luke List and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Blaum had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blaum to 1 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Blaum reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blaum to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Blaum reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blaum to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Blaum hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blaum to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Blaum had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blaum to 1 under for the round.
Blaum got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blaum to even-par for the round.
