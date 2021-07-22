-
Ryan Armour shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Armour sinks a 56-foot birdie on No. 8 in Round 1 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Ryan Armour makes a 56-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
Ryan Armour hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Scott Stallings is in 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Schenk and Chris Baker are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 12th, Armour's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to even for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Armour had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Armour got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Armour to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Armour's 140 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Armour had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.
Armour hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 56-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.
