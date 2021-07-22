-
Russell Knox shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Russell Knox hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 9th at 3 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 7 under; Troy Merritt and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Baker is in 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Knox's 111 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Knox had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Knox's tee shot went 271 yards to the native area, his second shot went 129 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 110 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Knox to even for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Knox reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Knox at 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Knox hit his 231 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.
