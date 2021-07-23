-
Strong putting brings Roger Sloan a 7-under 64 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Roger Sloan hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and finished the round bogey free. Sloan finished his day tied for 1st at 7 under with Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler, and Troy Merritt; Bo Hoag, Adam Schenk, and Scott Stallings are tied for 6th at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Brian Stuard are tied for 9th at 5 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Roger Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Roger Sloan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Sloan had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Sloan's 111 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 5 under for the round.
Sloan stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 204-yard par-3 eighth. This moved Sloan to 7 under for the round.
