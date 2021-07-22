Robert Streb hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 60th at even par; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Scott Stallings is in 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Schenk is in 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Streb had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 501-yard par-4 third, Streb went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the green leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Streb to even for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Streb's his second shot went 8 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Streb's 95 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Streb's tee shot went 165 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.