Robert MacIntyre shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Robert MacIntyre hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. MacIntyre finished his round tied for 67th at 1 over; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 7 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 6 under; and Troy Merritt is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, MacIntyre hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put MacIntyre at 1 over for the round.
MacIntyre had a fantastic chip-in on the 204-yard par-3 eighth. His tee shot went 210 yards to the right intermediate rough and his second shot went 27 yards to the right side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.
On the par-4 14th, MacIntyre's 161 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 16th, MacIntyre got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved MacIntyre to even for the round.
MacIntyre his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing MacIntyre to 1 over for the round.
