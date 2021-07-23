-
Robby Shelton shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Robby Shelton hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 138th at 3 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Shelton chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 over for the round.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 3 over for the round.
Shelton got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Shelton to 4 over for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Shelton chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 3 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 4 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, Shelton missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Shelton to 4 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 3 over for the round.
