Rob Oppenheim finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Rob Oppenheim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 51st at even par; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 7 under; Troy Merritt and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Baker is in 4th at 5 under.
At the 468-yard par-4 second, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Oppenheim at 1 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Oppenheim's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
Oppenheim hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Oppenheim hit an approach shot from 145 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Oppenheim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Oppenheim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
