Ricky Barnes putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ricky Barnes hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barnes finished his round tied for 104th at 1 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Baker, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Tringale, Ryan Brehm, David Lingmerth, Ryan Armour, Adam Hadwin, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Ricky Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ricky Barnes to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Barnes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Barnes hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Barnes's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 158 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
