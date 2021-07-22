-
-
Rickie Fowler delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the first at the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
-
Highlights
Rickie Fowler uses nice approach to set up birdie at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
In his first round at the 3M Open, Rickie Fowler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his round in 1st at 7 under; Troy Merritt and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Baker is in 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 10th, Rickie Fowler's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rickie Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Fowler had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Fowler hit an approach shot from 124 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 7 under for the round.
-
-