Richy Werenski shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Richy Werenski hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 95th at 2 over; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 7 under; Troy Merritt and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Werenski had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.
Werenski tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Werenski to 2 over for the round.
