-
-
Rhein Gibson putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 first round in the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
Rhein Gibson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gibson finished his round tied for 138th at 3 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Rhein Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Rhein Gibson to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Gibson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Gibson's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Gibson's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 22 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
-
-